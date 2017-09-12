“There’s no meaning to any of this” says Jim Carrey in the most interesting NYFW interview

Jim Carrey made it clear that he wasn’t feeling New York Fashion Week in a strange interview with E! News’ Catt Sadler.

“There’s no meaning to any of this,” he told her after walking around her in circles. “I wanted to find the most meaningless thing that I could come to and join and here I am.”

The interview continued to devolve as Carrey criticized “icons” because he didn’t “believe in personalities.” In fact, he shared that he believed “peace lies beyond personalities.”





“I believe we’re a field of energy dancing through a cell. And, uh, I don’t care,” he added right before continuing to say that everything was meaningless.

Honestly, the interview speaks for itself: