There’s something seriously weird going on in this photo of Kelly Osbourne and her sister-in-law Lisa

Now this calls for a double take!
Everyone loves a good photo fail, but a celebrity photo fail really takes the cake! Over the weekend, Kelly Osbourne shared a poolside snap with her sister-in-law Lisa Osbourne, but if you look closely, there’s something really weird about the image.
Behind Lisa’s shoulder, it appears that Kelly’s left arm is just a tiny baby arm.
Don’t believe us? Look for yourself.
Just moments after she uploaded, the comments section was flooded with jokes and Osbourne decided to laugh it off.
Posting the photo again and circling the baby arm, she wrote, “Check out my sexy baby arm!The most hysterical yet #epic#PhotoFail! This is instant karma For trying to hide my fat ass behind Lisa while holding my niece! 😩”
What a fail!
