There’s something seriously weird going on in this photo of Kelly Osbourne and her sister-in-law Lisa

Now this calls for a double take!

Everyone loves a good photo fail, but a celebrity photo fail really takes the cake! Over the weekend, Kelly Osbourne shared a poolside snap with her sister-in-law Lisa Osbourne, but if you look closely, there’s something really weird about the image.

Behind Lisa’s shoulder, it appears that Kelly’s left arm is just a tiny baby arm.

Don’t believe us? Look for yourself.

#SisterSunday #DivaLife with my sis @mrslisao #BestPoolDayEver 🤘🏼😂💜 A post shared by Kelly! (@kellyosbourne) on Apr 16, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

Just moments after she uploaded, the comments section was flooded with jokes and Osbourne decided to laugh it off.





RELATED: It looks like Meghan Markle will by Prince Harry’s side at Pippa Middleton’s wedding — but there’s a catch

Posting the photo again and circling the baby arm, she wrote, “Check out my sexy baby arm!The most hysterical yet #epic#PhotoFail! This is instant karma For trying to hide my fat ass behind Lisa while holding my niece! 😩”

Check out my sexy baby arm!The most hysterical yet #epic #PhotoFail! This is instant karma For trying to hide my fat ass behind Lisa while holding my niece! 😩 A post shared by Kelly! (@kellyosbourne) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT

What a fail!

(H/T PEOPLE)