These 5 famous actors chose to leave the spotlight behind

While many Hollywood actors continue to work for decades after first achieving fame — Clint Eastwood, Robert Redford and Paul Newman come to mind — others choose to step away from the spotlight.

Here are five stars who decided to retire from making movies.

1. Sean Connery

Last movie: “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” (2003)

Sir Sean Connery is best known for playing James Bond. He starred in seven Bond films, including “From Russia With Love” and “Goldfinger.”





He appeared in his final movie in 2003, then confirmed his retirement in 2007, saying that “retirement is just too damned much fun.”

2. Bridget Fonda

Last movie: “The Snow Queen” (2002)

This member of the legendary Fonda family (she’s the granddaughter of Henry Fonda, daughter of Peter Fonda and niece of Jane Fonda) appeared in such films as “The Godfather Part III,” “Single White Female” and “Jackie Brown.”

She married composer Danny Elfman in 2003, after she stopped acting.

3. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Ah-nold took a break from acting to serve as Governor of California from 2003 to 2011. However, he has since returned to Hollywood, starring in such recent movies as “Maggie” and “The Expendables 3.”

4. Rick Moranis

Last movie: “Brother Bear 2” (2006)

The star of “Ghostbusters” and “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” was huge on the big screen in the 80s and 90s. But he left Hollywood entirely a few years after his wife’s 1991 death, choosing instead to concentrate on raising his children.

5. Daniel Day-Lewis

The three-time Oscar winner recently announced he will retire from acting after his next film, Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread.”