These are the “Most Dangerous” celebrities on the internet, according to a new survey

What do Avril Lavigne, Bruno Mars, Beyonce, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs and Katy Perry have in common? Besides fame, that is?

They’re “dangerous” online — at least according to McAfee, the cybersecurity company, who tracks and ranks celebrities based on the search results for their name. Using Google, Bing and Yahoo search results, the company checks how many sites list results for individual celebrities and how many of those sites are likely to infect your computer.

Celebrity news, the company says, is a common front for sites planning on installing malware or otherwise compromising your computer and/or information. McAfee has ranked celebrities this way since 2008; the first celebrity to hold the title of “most dangerous” was Brad Pitt.





This year, the top of the list is Canadian pop princess Avril Lavigne, according to the new rankings. Over 14 percent of pages with her name on it also contain a threat of some sort; that number comes closer to 25 percent when “free mp3” is added to the search.

Bruno Mars and Carly Rae Jepsen are #2 and #3, followed by Zayn Malik, Celine Dion, Calvin Harris, Justin Beiber, Sean Combs, Katy Perry and Beyonce.