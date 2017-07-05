They almost ended it all last year, but Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne just celebrated 35 “wonderful” years together

Happy anniversary Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne!

On Tuesday, the rock and foll couple reached their 35th year of marriage and Sharon Osbourne took to Twitter to mark the occasion with one awesome throwback.

“Thank you Ozzy for 35 crazy & wonderful years. You carry my heart in yours, and it’s getting older and needs protecting. Happy Anniviversary [sic],” she wrote.

Thank you Ozzy for 35 crazy & wonderful years. You carry my heart in yours, and it’s getting older and needs protecting. Happy Anniviversary pic.twitter.com/lVJQwx1YjH — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) July 4, 2017

Daughter Kelly Osbourne also shared a tribute to her parents from their wedding day in 1982.

“Happy 35th anniversary mum and dad thank you for showing me what true love really is!” Kelly Osbourne captioned the shot.

Happy 35th anniversary mum and dad thank you for showing me what true love really is! 💜🎉 A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Last May, the couple separated briefly after reports that Ozzy cheated on his wife with a celebrity hairstylist surfaced. After working it out, the couple renewed their vows on Mother’s Day this past year, according to PEOPLE.

“For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning,” Ozzy Osbourne told Hello Magazine at the time. “I made a huge mistake. Without Sharon, I am nothing. I love her. I can honestly say that I have never loved anybody other than my wife.”