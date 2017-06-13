They grow up so fast! Sasha Obama celebrates her Sweet 16 with mom and dad at her side
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Rare People

Where has the time gone?

Former President and Mrs. Obama’s youngest daughter, Sasha Obama, celebrated her 16th birthday over the weekend with her mom and dad by her side.

Pictures from the birthday festivities show Sasha looking stunning in a red dress and happily posing for pictures alongside her parents and friends.

#SashaObama with her parents at her 16th birthday party #BarackObama #MichelleObama ❤️

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Sasha was just 8 years old her when Barack Obama took office in 2009, and we have watched her and her sister, Malia, grow up right before our eyes.


Going way back to 2006 when Senator Obama was visiting Africa with his family. Happy Birthday Sasha!

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

We watched the two young women grow from adorable little girls playing in the White House lawn to gorgeous young women getting ready to face the world on their own.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Happy Birthday, Sasha!

