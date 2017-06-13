They grow up so fast! Sasha Obama celebrates her Sweet 16 with mom and dad at her side

Where has the time gone?

Former President and Mrs. Obama’s youngest daughter, Sasha Obama, celebrated her 16th birthday over the weekend with her mom and dad by her side.

Pictures from the birthday festivities show Sasha looking stunning in a red dress and happily posing for pictures alongside her parents and friends.

#SashaObama with her parents at her 16th birthday party #BarackObama #MichelleObama ❤️ @mint2b_brittney A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 10, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

Look at Sasha Obama at her Sweet Sixteen and all her little black girl magic friends ☺️ pic.twitter.com/rlDpLLukNX — A.P. (@_tickledpink) May 20, 2017

RELATED: Michelle Obama just shared how Sasha and Malia spent their last night in the White House

Sasha was just 8 years old her when Barack Obama took office in 2009, and we have watched her and her sister, Malia, grow up right before our eyes.





Going way back to 2006 when Senator Obama was visiting Africa with his family. Happy Birthday Sasha! A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jun 10, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

First 100 days. Running into the girls one afternoon after school in early 2009. My new book, Obama: An Intimate Portrait will be published this fall! It's now available for pre-order at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 26, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

We watched the two young women grow from adorable little girls playing in the White House lawn to gorgeous young women getting ready to face the world on their own.

Seven years ago today: the President plays in the Rose Garden with Sasha and Malia in the midst of Snowmageddon. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Feb 6, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

Happy Birthday, Sasha!