Things are changing for “The Little Couple” family with this news of Dr. Jen Arnold’s major career move

Dr. Jen Arnold is coming home!

On Monday, it was announced that Dr. Arnold from “The Little Couple” has accepted a position at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in July as medical director of the hospital’s expanding Simulation Center. She will also reportedly serve as a part-time assistant professor with the University!

Coincidentally, Dr. Arnold was born at the very same hospital in Florida and wed her longtime husband Bill Klein at the St. Petersburg’s St. Mary Our Lady of Grace Church, which is located very close to her new hospital.

The family, along with their two children, Will, 6, and Zoey, 5, have now made the move from Houston to Florida and are thoroughly enjoying the Sunshine State!





Dr. Arnold shared a sweet family photo with her kids over the weekend and by the looks of it, they are all loving being so close to the beach.

“I don’t want summer to end! This has been a summer of wonderful Florida memories!!! #littlecouple#summertime #proudmom,” she wrote.

Dr. Arnold previously worked as medical director of simulation at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston for nine years but was thrilled for the new opportunity.

“I’m thrilled to return home to Florida,” she said, according to the hospital’s news release. “The opportunity at Johns Hopkins All Children’s is a perfect fit personally for me, my husband and two kids and professionally with the growing education and research resources at the hospital.”

She even shared her enthusiasm for her new gig on Instagram with fans on Monday.

“So excited to join @allchildrens team! Delivering healthcare simulation in my hometown!” she wrote with a link to the release.

The ninth season of “The Little Couple” premieres September 19 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.