Things are looking up for Robin Thicke in the ongoing custody battle with his ex-wife Paula Patton

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton might be finally working together in their ongoing custody battle.

According to TMZ, the “Blurred Lines” singer was recently able to spend time with his 6-year-old son, Julian. Patton reportedly has a restraining order against her ex that prohibits him from coming within 100 yards of her, their son and her mother following abuse allegations.

Over the weekend, Thicke took his son to the Kids World Saturday in a suburb of L.A.. Earlier this month, Patton was awarded custody of Julian and Thicke was granted three supervised visits a week. According to sources, Patton has softened her stance on the issue and allowed Julian to attend the event with his father. A monitor was present during the visit.





She reportedly wants her son to have a relationship with his father despite the abuse allegations.

Thicke has denied all abuse allegations. The former couple has another court date regarding the custody of Julian later this month.