Things got heated when Miley Cyrus went after Dolce & Gabbana’s politics following her brother’s fashion debut

Miley Cyrus is so proud of her brother but wants nothing to do with Dolce & Gabbana’s politics.

Over the weekend, Cyrus’ brother, Braison Cyrus, made his runway fashion debut when he walked in Dolce & Gabbana’s show in Milan.

Cyrus took to Instagram to congratulate her brother, but things quickly turned political.

She wrote:

Congrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show…. It’s never been my little brothers dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing…. BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason HA) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone! We believe in trying something new everyday! I love you Prince Suga Bear and seriously congratulations on your experience! I am so proud of you always…. From Nashville to Italy! 👑❤️👑❤️👑❤️





Cyrus continued with a message directed to the designer.

“PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics…. but I do support your company’s effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!” she added.

Dolce & Gabbana co-founders Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce, who are both openly gay, faced backlash in 2015 after they opposed gay parenting and said IVF is unnatural. Stars including Elton John and Victoria Beckham boycotted the brand, and the duo later issued an apology.

After seeing Cyrus’ post, Domenico Dolce fired back with a response of his own both in English and Italian.

“We are Italian and we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant. We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana 😂😂😂😂❤️,” he wrote.

