Things got real spooky when Ellen pranked “American Horror Story” star Sarah Paulson

Things got real spooky when Ellen DeGeneres decided to frighten “American Horror Story” star Sarah Paulson by hiding in her dressing room’s closet and jumping out while laughing laughing maniacally.

Later on, the pair were discussing the scare on stage, when the host had one of her assistants sneak up behind Paulson wearing a wig, cape and a hat. But the scares didn’t end there.

RELATED: Sarah Paulson revealed the surprising way she bonded with Marcia Clark before playing her on TV

“What are you gonna do now?” a jittery Paulson asked. “Nothing,” Ellen promised. But then a guy dressed as a clown burst out of a box and ran off stage, forcing Paulson to hide under the table. She may be the star of a scary show, but she’s not made of stone!



