Things took a weird turn on “Live! with Kelly” after the host spilled secrets of her sex life with Mark Consuelos

Apparently, Mark Consuelos gets a bit of a ‘tude after spending some “special grown-up time” with wife Kelly Ripa.

On Wednesday, the actor sat alongside his wife on her daytime talk show, and she thoroughly embarrassed him when she brought up their sex life.

“I’m going to tell you something that I probably shouldn’t, and I’ll regret it later,” Ripa started. “He’s immediately mean to me afterwards, and I don’t like that. I think it’s like, bizarre. He becomes like, short with me. Like, you know what I mean? Like irritated.”

Ripa really got the laughs from her husband and the audience when she added, “you were so loving… three minutes ago!”





“Oh my God!” Consuelos laughed.

“I am just kidding. That was for my own amusement,” she said.

Well, now that the whole world knows, maybe he will get that attitude under control!