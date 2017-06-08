This 9-year-old girl who overcame great odds is winning hearts on “America’s Got Talent”

On Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent,” the nation heard 9-year-old Angelica Hale belt out Andra Day’s “Rise Up.” It was clear from her performance that she has a big voice, but an even bigger dream.

“I wanna be the next Whitney Houston. I want to be a superstar,” Angelica told the judges and the audience. “And I’m so happy to be here, because I’ve been watching your show on YouTube and now I feel like I’m in it, and I’m so awestruck!”

RELATED: The audience and judges were moved to tears when this inspiring deaf singer took the stage on “AGT”





She received overwhelmingly positive reviews from the judges and even got Simon Cowell to admit, “I have a feeling we may be looking at a star in the future.”

Hale was approved to move on to the Judges Cuts, where she’ll perform again. Then the judges will decide who moves on to the live shows. While she may be well on her way to achieving her dream, Hale hasn’t had it so easy.

Back in 2013, she battled a bout of pneumonia that destroyed one of her kidneys. While her life was in danger, Hale’s mother donated a kidney to keep her alive. She still makes regular trips to the doctor, but has been doing well ever since.

RELATED: This little girl’s singing ventriloquist act blew away the “America’s Got Talent” judges