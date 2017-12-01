Congratulations are in order for “Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco and her new fiance Karl Cook!

On Thursday, Cook popped the question on the actress’s 32nd birthday. Cuoco shared her emotional “I said yes” moment with fans on Instagram following the proposal.





“Still crying 💍 every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!” she wrote alongside the adorably weepy video.

In the clip, the actress can be seen trying to compose herself post-proposal and flashed a glimpse of her new sparkler to fans.

“We’re engaged!” she tells the camera through tears.

Cook responds, “You still haven’t said yes yet,” and she immediately answers, “Yes! I say yes! I say yes!” Following the big proposal, Cook shared an up-close look at the sparkler that’s now on Cuoco’s finger.

I am so so so happy. Thank you @nadis_diamonds for making the greatest ring I could hope for. Absolutely brilliant. Thank you thank you A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

He also shared sweet sentiments to his new fiancee with a sweet video of their post-engagement dance.

“In life, there is nothing like dancing right after getting engaged. The purity and grace of the moment are inexplicable, it is truly as though life were a balloon bouncing on the smoothest zephyr. Honey; all I want is to be a balloon bouncing, bobbing, and flowing through life together. You are my everything @normancook,” he wrote.

The couple started dating in 2016 after making their first red carpet appearance in September 2016.

Congratulations to the happy couple!