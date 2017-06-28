This big dreamer’s cover of a Whitney Houston classic is all anyone is going to be talking about today

What an inspiration!

On Tuesday night, Johnny Manuel, an aspiring singer who once achieved fame before losing it all, blew everyone away with this gorgeous cover of Whitney Houston’s classic, “I Have Nothing.”

“I got signed when I was around 14 years old to a record label,” he said. “It did not work out. I mean, as a kid, I thought I was going to take off and see the stars, and obviously it didn’t happen that way.”





“You’ve still got the dream. What do you hope could happen off of this?” Simon Cowell asked.

RELATED: They might be separated, but La La and Carmelo Anthony are not divorcing “right now”

“Oh my God. I hope what can happen is that I can finally be who I am and present my music to the world,” he said.

And, with that, he began his audition. Manuel hit every note flawlessly as a look of awe and wonder overcame the audience. When he hit that final impressive note, the audience and judges were on their feet cheering for him.

It was an incredible performance!

“America’s Got Talent” airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.