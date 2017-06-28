This celebrity couple are officially the proud parents of a bouncing baby boy

Welcome to the world, Jack Oscar Statham!

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and actor Jason Statham officially became parents on Saturday, June 24, and fans couldn’t be happier!

“Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th,” Huntington-Whiteley wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of her newborn holding her fingers.

Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th. 👼🏼❤️ A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Jun 28, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

Huntington-Whiteley announced her pregnancy in February with a hot shot in a bikini, baby bump on full display.

“Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤👼🏼 Photo by @jasonstatham,” she wrote.

Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤👼🏼 Photo by @jasonstatham A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:55am PST

According to E! News, Huntington-Whiteley was showered in love by 40 to 50 close friends and family members at her baby shower on May 20.

“Everyone was really chill, and the spotlight was Rosie,” a source told the entertainment site, adding that she looked “flawless” at the party.

The couple kept things private ahead of their son’s birth and most recently appeared on the red carpet at the premiere of “The Fate of the Furious.”

Congratulations to the happy family!