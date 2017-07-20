This celebrity’s baby boy just landed his first modeling contract, and the pics couldn’t be cuter

Congratulations, Future Zahir!

The 3-year-old son of Ciara and her ex Future landed his first-ever modeling contract with Gap, and the proud mom couldn’t have been happier.

“Waking up in Beijing to see my little nugget on the front page of Gap.com! Holding back these happy tears! I’m so proud. Future Zahir has booked his first commercial campaign with #GapKids! I’m honestly speechless….Dreams Do Come True! #Back2School,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from his debut.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

It’s no wonder that he landed such a big contract at such an early age, if Ciara’s Instagram is any indication. He’s been posing for the camera for quite some time! He’s a natural!





My Boys. #LifesMood ❤️❤️💪🏽 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 15, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

My Little Rock ⭐️. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 15, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

Oh How I Love This Little Guy ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 26, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

