This celebrity’s baby boy just landed his first modeling contract, and the pics couldn’t be cuter

Congratulations, Future Zahir!
The 3-year-old son of Ciara and her ex Future landed his first-ever modeling contract with Gap, and the proud mom couldn’t have been happier.
“Waking up in Beijing to see my little nugget on the front page of Gap.com! Holding back these happy tears! I’m so proud. Future Zahir has booked his first commercial campaign with #GapKids! I’m honestly speechless….Dreams Do Come True! #Back2School,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from his debut.
It’s no wonder that he landed such a big contract at such an early age, if Ciara’s Instagram is any indication. He’s been posing for the camera for quite some time! He’s a natural!
RELATED: “LPBW” stars Audrey and Jeremy Roloff gave fans a peek at their stunning maternity photos as her due date approaches
(H/T E! News)