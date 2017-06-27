This celebrity’s baby is the taking over Instagram with all of these adorable posts and we can’t get enough

Say hello to baby Asahd Tuck Khaled!
The son of DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck is taking over Instagram and with every photo and video posted by his mommy and daddy, we fall more and more in love!
Just this weekend, Asahd was caught twinning with Gucci Mane at the BET Awards. Who wore it better?
Asahd also joined his dad onstage during the award show. Aren’t those little earmuffs so cute?!
Thanks auntie @missinfo I so needed the headphones uknw daddy surprised me and brought me on stage! 😜👏🏼👍🏼🦁 #Repost @missinfo (@get_repost) ・・・ Peak #rapdad moment! The homie @djkhaled w/ his exec producer @asahdkhaled on that BET stage. And Asahd is wearing the #BabyBanz ear protectors that Auntie Info gave him 🤗 Father x son's 1st album #Grateful is 🔥
Of course, it’s not all play for baby Asahd. Earlier this month, he rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange with his proud parents in tow.
RELATED: Actor Ryan Reynolds opens up about how he once saved his nephew’s life
What a cute little business man!
When he’s not appearing at award shows or opening the NYSE, little Asahd likes to hang out in the pool. This adorable shot ended up being the cover photo of DJ Khaled’s album, “Grateful.”
We seriously can’t get enough of those adorable cheeks!