This celebrity’s baby is the taking over Instagram with all of these adorable posts and we can’t get enough

Say hello to baby Asahd Tuck Khaled!

The son of DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck is taking over Instagram and with every photo and video posted by his mommy and daddy, we fall more and more in love!

Just this weekend, Asahd was caught twinning with Gucci Mane at the BET Awards. Who wore it better?

Daddy @djkhaled gucci mane @laflare1017 and me matching! Lol gucci wearing gucci! @gucci 🤦🏽‍♂️😜🔥🦁👏🏼👍🏼🙏🏼 A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Jun 25, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

Asahd also joined his dad onstage during the award show. Aren’t those little earmuffs so cute?!

Daddy took me on stage omg that was soooo cool thanks daddy @djkhaled 👏🏼👍🏼😜😊🤦🏽‍♂️🎶🎶 A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Jun 26, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

Of course, it’s not all play for baby Asahd. Earlier this month, he rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange with his proud parents in tow.





RELATED: Actor Ryan Reynolds opens up about how he once saved his nephew’s life

Having a busy day me mommy and daddy rang the bell at #NYSE this morning with @getschooled!! 🙏🏼👏🏼👍🏼#grateful june23 A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

What a cute little business man!

Had to have some #mogultalk 😜🦁🤑@NYSE @getschooled #grateful june23 A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

When he’s not appearing at award shows or opening the NYSE, little Asahd likes to hang out in the pool. This adorable shot ended up being the cover photo of DJ Khaled’s album, “Grateful.”

This me and my daddy official album cover for #GRATEFUL #JUNE23 PRE ORDER NOW! And you get #ToTheMax #ImTheOne and #Shining instantly! @wethebestmusic … I love all my fans worldwide 🙏🏽🔑🌺🦁🙏🏽 A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Jun 5, 2017 at 4:17am PDT

Me and daddy this my serious look .. #GRATEFUL A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Apr 1, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

We seriously can’t get enough of those adorable cheeks!