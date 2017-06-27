Rare People

This celebrity’s baby is the taking over Instagram with all of these adorable posts and we can’t get enough

Say hello to baby Asahd Tuck Khaled!

The son of DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck is taking over Instagram and with every photo and video posted by his mommy and daddy, we fall more and more in love!

Just this weekend, Asahd was caught twinning with Gucci Mane at the BET Awards. Who wore it better?

Asahd also joined his dad onstage during the award show. Aren’t those little earmuffs so cute?!

Daddy took me on stage omg that was soooo cool thanks daddy @djkhaled 👏🏼👍🏼😜😊🤦🏽‍♂️🎶🎶

A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on

Of course, it’s not all play for baby Asahd. Earlier this month, he rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange with his proud parents in tow.


What a cute little business man!

Had to have some #mogultalk 😜🦁🤑@NYSE @getschooled #grateful june23

A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on

When he’s not appearing at award shows or opening the NYSE, little Asahd likes to hang out in the pool. This adorable shot ended up being the cover photo of DJ Khaled’s album, “Grateful.”

Me and daddy this my serious look .. #GRATEFUL

A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on

We seriously can’t get enough of those adorable cheeks!

