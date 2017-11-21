Menu
There’s no simple pa rum pum pum pum in a new version of the Christmas carol staple “Little Drummer Boy.”

For King & Country, a Christian pop duo, have released their take on the holiday song that spotlights the drummer of the “Little Drummer Boy.”


It’s much louder and percussion-heavier than the famous Bing Crosby and David Bowie version that’s heard ad nauseam once radio stations switch format to all Christmas music all the time.

The video, which was recently posted on Facebook, has already racked up millions of views.

And for those who consider themselves more traditional when it comes to their Christmas music, here’s the Crosby/Bowie version.

As for fans of the new version, For King and Country have released their first full-length Christmas album called “Christmas Live from Phoenix.”

Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

