This “Dancing with the Stars” couple just welcomed their second child together, and the pics are adorable

Congrats are in order for Edyta Sliwinska and Alec Mazo! The “Dancing with the Stars” couple just welcomed their second child on June 18.

Daughter Leia Josephine was born weighing “7 pounds” and is “20 inches long,” according to PEOPLE.

Sliwinska posted a photo of her newborn child on Instagram, writing, “We are over the moon and absolutely in love.”

‪Our little princess, Leia Josephine. We are over the moon and absolutely in love❤️ 06.18.17‬ A post shared by Edyta Sliwinska (@edytasliwinska) on Jun 22, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

Sliwinska and Mazo have been married since September 2007. Both have competed as professional dancers on “Dancing with the Stars.” The couple also have a son, Michael Alexander, born in January 2014. Sliwinska posted another photo at 40 weeks showing Michael trying to “bribe his baby sister with #sesamestreet stickers.”





RELATED: Getting to know Prince Philip, devoted husband to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

Yep, still hanging in there…Michael even tried to bribe his baby sister with #sesamestreet stickers, but I guess she's not ready yet😉🙃 #pregnant #pregnantbelly #waitinggame A post shared by Edyta Sliwinska (@edytasliwinska) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

A rep for the family also said Michael got to pick the name for his little sister, saying, “He picked the name and insisted for months that it would be baby Leia.”

The rep also told PEOPLE that the “new family of four are over the moon and absolutely in love with their little princess.”