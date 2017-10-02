This duet with Tom Petty and Bob Dylan is so much sadder today

During his life, American music icon Tom Petty partnered with his contemporaries to create incredible musical collaborations. One such example is with folk-rock music idol Bob Dylan.
In 1986, the two went on tour, performing 60 shows in total. The tour, entitled “True Confessions Tour,” spanned from February to August, and included stops in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, as well as 41 stops in North America.
A performance from that tour of the two musicians singing “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” rings especially dear in light of the news of Tom Petty’s health reports.
Petty suffered a full cardiac arrest on Monday and was found unconscious and not breathing, reports say. He had just finished his 2017 tour, which was intended to be his last.
“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was thinking this might be the last big one,” he told Rolling Stone late last year. “We’re all on the backside of our sixties … I don’t want to spend my life on the road.”
During his career, he collaborated with acts including Stevie Nicks, Eric Clapton and the Grateful Dead.