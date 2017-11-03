This famous face might’ve dimmed his shine with his DWI arrest

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips has been arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated.

KRISTV reported that Phillips was in Portland, Texas, scheduled to speak at the “Voices of South Texas Tour” Friday.

RELATED: A man breaks an awful record with his latest drunk driving arrest

Phillips, who is best known for his portrayal as Ritchie Valens in “La Bamba” as well as other roles on stage and screen, has been booked on a DWI charge.

The Caller-Times reported that he will appear in court sometime today to have his bail set, but that he was being booked at the San Patricio County Jail Friday morning.



