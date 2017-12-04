Menu
There's one thing about Matt Lauer's appearance in public that everyone is talking about
Over a year after his shocking public separation from“Flip or Flop” co-star Christina El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa shared a humorous image and caption with his Instagram followers.


“Is this another…..mid life crisis!!!??” he captioned a photo of himself wearing a tight black tee, dark jeans and a black collared vest, all of which are apparently part of his new “swag” look.

“So I decided it was time to increase my ‘swag’ as the kids call it so I got a new wardrobe AND I picked everything myself,” he wrote. “Hopefully I did a good job! Christina said I look like a farmer🙄…do you FOLKS like my new look??😎”

A few weeks ago, on the anniversary of his divorce from Christina, Tarek shared a quote from “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, which read “Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.” Famously, Rowling was struggling to make ends meet as a single parent prior to the publication of the first “Potter” novel.

“This quote really stood out to me,” Tarek captioned the sentiment. “We’ve all faced obstacles and for many they were so horrific they hit the lowest point of their life with no future in sight. …when you are at the bottom you feel nothing but pain, misery and despair,” wrote the TV star. He may have survived two battles with cancer, but Tarek’s positive outlook on life cannot be questioned.

On the same day, Christina decided to share a quote pastor David Crosby’s book “Your Pain is Changing You.”

“You do not get to choose the events that come your way nor the sorrows that interrupt your life,” the excerpt reads. “They will likely be a surprise to you, catching you off guard and unprepared. You may hold your head in your hands and lament your weak condition and wonder what you ought to do.”

Couldn't agree more. #keepthefaith

A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on

