This former “Ace of Cakes” star doesn’t even recognize himself after his dramatic weight loss

Former “Ace of Cakes” star Duff Goldman took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the impressive amount of weight he’s lost recently. We can’t believe how great he looks, and neither can he!
“Wow,” he captioned his before and after photos. “It’s been three months and I feel like these are photos of two different people.”
Goldman further explained in the comments section that he underwent the transformation the “old school” way, dropping the weight by “eating clean, riding my bike, lifting weights.”
While it’s his first time sharing before and after photos, the former reality TV star has been documenting his fitness journey on social media. He’s kept fans updated on his efforts by sharing photos of himself along the way.
Looking good, Duff!
