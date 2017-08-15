This former “Ace of Cakes” star doesn’t even recognize himself after his dramatic weight loss

Former “Ace of Cakes” star Duff Goldman took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the impressive amount of weight he’s lost recently. We can’t believe how great he looks, and neither can he!

“Wow,” he captioned his before and after photos. “It’s been three months and I feel like these are photos of two different people.”

Wow. It's been three months and I feel like these are photos of two different people. A post shared by Duff Goldman (@duffgoldman) on Aug 15, 2017 at 3:19am PDT

Goldman further explained in the comments section that he underwent the transformation the “old school” way, dropping the weight by “eating clean, riding my bike, lifting weights.”





While it’s his first time sharing before and after photos, the former reality TV star has been documenting his fitness journey on social media. He’s kept fans updated on his efforts by sharing photos of himself along the way.

How to kill jet lag…wake up at 4 am, enjoy the local plant life while watching the sun come up over the Golan Heights, then hit the weights. My brother Willie did it all with me against his wishes, but I can be pretty convincing. This my Dwayne @therock Johnson impersonation. 💪 A post shared by Duff Goldman (@duffgoldman) on Aug 13, 2017 at 12:25am PDT

That feeling when you lose so much weight you drop a shirt size so all your friends send you new t shirts. Thanks @therealikes! A post shared by Duff Goldman (@duffgoldman) on Aug 10, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

Looking good, Duff!

