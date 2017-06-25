This former reality star’s baby girl celebrated her first birthday, and she couldn’t have been cuter

Happy birthday, baby Kirra!

Over the weekend, former “The Hills” star Audrina Patridge’s baby girl celebrated her first birthday and the proud mom shared the adorable photo with fans on Instagram.

“My little cupcakes 1st bday!!” she wrote. “I can’t believe it’s already been a year.”

Kirra is all smiles in the cute photo as she sits in her decorated high chair on top of a birthday banner, which we can only assume was covered in cake shortly after the photo was taken.

Earlier this month, Patridge celebrated her husband Corey Bohan on his very first Father’s Day.

“Happy 1st Father’s Day @bowie82!! You are such an amazing father:)! We ❤️ U,” she wrote.

Patridge has documented much of her daughter’s first year of life with fans. When she was just 9 months old, Kirra took her first steps, and the proud mom was there to capture the whole thing.

She is so cute!

(H/T E! News)