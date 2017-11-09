This former “Smallville” star is allegedly a leading figure in a bizarre secret sex cult

A disturbing tale of an alleged secret sex cult within a popular self-help group is emerging that reportedly includes former “Smallville” star Allison Mack as one of the key ringleaders, the Daily Mail reported.

The 35-year-old actress is alleged to be the second-in-command of a group known as DOS, which is reportedly a secret sisterhood for the highest ranking members within the self-help group NXIVM. The New York Times broke the story in October, reporting that inductees were told the group was created to empower women. However, what allegedly took place was cult-like behavior in which the women were branded on the hip with cauterizing devices, starved and beaten if they didn’t recruit sufficient numbers of “slaves.”





Frank Parlato, a former publicist for NXIVM, told The Sun on Wednesday that an “Emmy Award-winning actress” was a “key recruiter” for DOS. The Sun did not name the actress, but the Daily Mail named Mack as the suspect. She played Clark Kent’s friend Chloe Sullivan on the popular CW series “Smallville,” which tells the origin story of Superman.

Earlier this week, former “Dynasty” star Catherine Oxenberg, who says her daughter India is a member of DOS, met with prosecutors in New York to tell them about India’s alleged experiences.

NXIVM is based in Albany, N.Y., with chapters across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The women who ascended to high levels of the group are alleged to have dedicated themselves to founder Keith Rainere and his teachings.

The Times reported that neither NXIVM nor Raniere, 57, is a stranger to controversy, with former members saying he manipulates his followers, has sex with them and urges women to follow near-starvation diets until they are thin enough to match his preferences.

The newspaper’s investigation into the group has led to an exodus of members from NXIVM. Mark Vicente, a filmmaker and former top group official, said that he confronted Raniere after hearing the rumors about DOS.

“I said, ‘Whatever you are doing, you are heading for a blowup,’” Vicente told the New York Times.

Parlato has written in greater detail about Mack’s alleged role in the cult on his blog, The Frank Report (an image in this link is NSFW). He wrote that Mack created DOS with the intention of turning it into a worldwide organization that would be a “force for good and a female force against evil.”

However, DOS is allegedly an organization of masters and slaves, with Raniere at the top and Mack immediately below him. Parlato claims that Mack has authority over women below her, who in turn recruit new members to the group. He says prospective DOS inductees must give private information to their recruiters, such as nude photographs, which act as leverage against anyone who might the existence of the group.

Inductees are then allegedly restrained on a table and ordered to say, “Master, please brand me, it would be an honor,” the Times reported.