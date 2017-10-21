This “Game of Thrones” actor and his wife just welcomed their second child

“Game of Thrones” actor Peter Dinklage and his wife, Erica Schmidt, welcomed their second child, Us Weekly reported Friday.

It is the second child for the couple. Their daughter was born in 2011, Us Weekly reported.

The couple did not publicly confirm the second pregnancy, but Us Weekly confirmed they were spotted with their newborn at a concert in September.

Dinklage plays the part of Tyrion Lannister on “Game of Thrones,” which ended its seventh season in August.



