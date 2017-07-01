This injured “Jane the Virgin” star is recovering with help from his adorable daughter

Actor Justin Baldoni of “Jane the Virgin” has been on the road to recovery from a pec injury for the past two months and is doing so with a little help from his 2-year-old daughter, Maiya Grace.

On Friday, Baldoni shared an adorable video of his workout routine, which involves doing push-ups with Maiya on his back.

“After a 2 1/2 month recovery from a torn pec – this was the best way ever to finish my first chest workout,” he wrote as the caption. “It’s amazing how we take for granted our mobility. I’ve never been so grateful to be able to do a push-up in my life!! It’s true… we don’t know what we have until it’s gone.”





In the video, Maiya sits on her dad’s back and holds a small teddy bear as he does several push-ups. At the end of the video, Baldoni gives his daughter a big hug and kiss, saying, “Thank you so much for the help, baby.”

Too cute!

