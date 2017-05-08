“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz had the most perfect response when people shamed her for wearing this dress

Chrissy Metz has no time for the haters.

On Sunday, the “This Is Us” star clapped back when people criticized her for wearing a latex dress at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Following the event, she took to Twitter to respond to the hate.

“For the record, I wear what I want, when I want. News flash it’s MY body #thankstho,” she wrote.

Her hit show was nominated for several awards on Sunday night and took home the award in the Tearjerker category.





The actress recently opened up about body image for PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful Issue and wrote to her younger self.

“Stop comparing yourself to anyone or anything,” she wrote. “You are just as important and beautiful as Amy, the most gorgeous cheerleader in your entire school, even if your hair isn’t the perfect natural shade of honey blonde or because your clothes aren’t from Guess or that your curves look VERY different from hers.”

“We are all on our own journey and YOU are the driver. There will be bumps in the road, detours to be taken and pit stops will have to be made, but you’ve got to fill ‘er up and keep going. You will lose your map, but never your intuition,” she added.