This little girl’s singing ventriloquist act blew away the “America’s Got Talent” judges

Darci Lynne Farmer’s ventriloquism act is going viral after receiving the Golden Buzzer on “America’s Got Talent!”

When she was 10 years old, Darci asked her parents for a puppet to help her overcome her shyness. During her “America’s Got Talent” audition, she said she was nervous to come out on stage because of how shy she is.

“Ventriloquism kind of helped me find my voice. It’s really helped me come out of my shell. My shyness is getting better,” Darci said.





The judges praised her performance, and the audience gave her a standing ovation. Judge Mel B even hit the Golden Buzzer, sending Darci straight through to the live shows.

“I believe that that rabbit is a real separate person. I love you. I believe you’re gonna go far. You just changed your life tonight, young lady,” judge Howie Mandel told Darci.