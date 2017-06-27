This opera singer shared the heartbreaking news that she lost her unborn child shortly after announcing she was pregnant

Charlotte Church has suffered a miscarriage.

The singer shared the heartbreaking news with fans on Monday in an emotional tweet. She had previously announced she was expecting her third child and first baby with boyfriend Johnny Powell during a concert on May 18.

“Charlotte and [musician Johnny Powell] are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family,” the statement read. “We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.”

1 of 2 Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) June 26, 2017

2 of 2 We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace. — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) June 26, 2017

Church has two children, Ruby, 9, and Dexter, 8, with her ex-fiance, rugby player Gavin Henson. The former couple called off their engagement in 2010 and she started dating Powell later that year.

Our thoughts are with her during this difficult time.

