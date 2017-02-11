This passionate but short-lived celebrity romance is over

After dating for just five months, Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy have called it quits. The pair met when Rose was dancing with Val’s brother Maskim on “Dancing with the Stars” last year. Soon after, sparks flew, but it looks like the flame has died down.

RELATED: Val Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose packed on the PDA after they were spotted by the Kiss Cam at a basketball game

Rose and Chmerkovskiy certainly were not shy about flaunting their relationship on social media, frequently posting photos of each other and cute messages. Rose even started the year by talking about how great things were going, saying, “Right now, it’s just absolutely amazing and I’m super, super happy.”





However, the heartfelt posts began to slow down, and the last time either has shared anything about the other was three weeks ago when Rose posted a picture of them kissing on Instagram.

NYC nights ✨🌟 A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 18, 2017 at 6:40am PST

On Friday morning, Chmerkovskiy posted a mysterious quote on Instagram that read, “What the superior man seeks in himself, what the small man seeks in others. He captioned the post, “Enlightenment is within,” seemingly suggesting that he’s got some soul-searching to do before he’s truly ready for a relationship.

enlightenment is within. A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:32am PST

RELATED: Amber Rose and beau Val Chmerkovskiy flaunt their love with sweet Instagram photos