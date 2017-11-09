This “Shark Tank” big fish is accused of rape, but wait until you hear his side

The only deals “Shark Tank” co-host Robert Herjavec, 55, will be making right now will involve attempts to clear his name of ugly rape allegations from his ex-girlfriend.

In a shocking lawsuit, Czech actress Danielle Vasinova accused Herjavec of rape and sodomy, along with other graphic sexual abuse, TMZ revealed. Her suit was a response to another lawsuit lawsuit filed by Herjavec in which the TV businessman said Vasinova was attempting to extort him for as much as $20 million by threatening to make public false claims that he gave her herpes and sexually assaulted her. He also said in his complaint that she’d sold a story to tabloids about an experience they’d shared in a sex fantasy club — he says she photographed him without his knowledge while he was blindfolded and tickled with a feather, reports TMZ.





According to Herjavec’s complaint, the claims stopped until the allegations against disgraced Hollywood big wig Harvey Weinstein surfaced, when Vasinova brought her allegations up again. Herjavec then filed his lawsuit, but within hours, Vasinova fired back with one of her own, claiming sexual battery, domestic violence and infliction of emotional distress. According to TMZ, she claimed that he raped and choked her, among several other graphic allegations.

The TV personality and actress were in a relationship from 2013 to 2015 that began just before he divorced his ex-wife, Diane Plese. When his relationship with Vasinova ended, Herjavec began dating his current wife, former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Kym Herjavec (née Johnson), whom he met when he danced on the show. Herjavec claims Vasinova was upset at being dumped, which led to her extortion attempts.