This Swedish princess just opened up about balancing royal duties and motherhood

Victoria, crown princess of Sweden, recently spoke to PEOPLE about the challenges that come from being a royal and raising her young children. Victoria is the mother to Princess Estelle, 5, and Prince Oscar, 1.

“You miss those special moments with the children,” she said. “I’m one of those parents who are quite careful about documenting their children’s upbringing. I really try to actively observe. I write down the little things that happen.”

RELATED: The royal family shared an adorable message in honor of Prince William’s 35th birthday.

Victoria also spoke about raising her children at Haga palace and keeping true to their heritage.





“I never had the opportunity to meet my grandparents,” Victoria said, “so to live at Haga, which meant so much for them and their children, feels incredibly special.”

As the princess gets closer to her 40th birthday on July 14, she said she doesn’t “feel like 40 at all,” and that “time flies by too quickly.”