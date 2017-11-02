This sweet prince might dethrone Prince George as cutest royal kid

World, meet His Royal Highness Crown Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan.

This pint-sized prince with one extra long name is the first son of the king and queen of Bhutan and stole the world’s heart when he showed up with his parents on their official trip to India.

During his visit, the tiny crown prince received an official football from the FIFA U-17 World Cup and a chess set. The Prime Minister shared the adorable moment on Twitter.

Presented the Prince of Bhutan an official football from the FIFA U-17 World Cup and a chess set. pic.twitter.com/91xLRURPnJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2017

“Presented the Prince of Bhutan an official football from the FIFA U-17 World Cup and a chess set,” Prime Minister Naredra Modi wrote.





He and his family were also greeted upon their arrival to India by Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj who posed for a photo op with the family.

Special gesture for a valued friend. EAM @SushmaSwaraj receives Their Majesties, The King, The Queen and The Gyalsey (Prince) of Bhutan pic.twitter.com/D9rrB2ClFH — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) October 31, 2017

The Bhutanese royal family are on a four-day visit to India where they will meet also with President Ram Nath Kovind.