This tango from the premiere of “DWTS” is too hot to handle

Pro wrestler Nikki Bella stepped out of the ring and onto the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom on Monday night and seriously brought the heat! This year, Bella is paired with pro Artem Chigvintsev, and before she let him lead in the ballroom, she decided to bring him to her turf and show off some of her own moves.

Before they hit the dance floor, Bella brought Chigvintsev into the ring and literally body slammed him to the ground.

“I am happy that I got Artem,” she said. “I body slammed him, and he survived. That means he can handle me.”





Over on Chigvintsev’s turf, Bella said that she was used to wrestling, so putting on a “skirt and some heels” to spin around the dance floor was a challenge.

“Tango is a great dance for Nikki, because she is very powerful,” Chigvintsev said during pre-show rehearsals. “But on the dance floor, she needs to learn how to follow.”

The dancing duo looked red hot when they finally hit the dance floor on Monday night. It looked that Bella finally learned how to follow, right up until the end when she body slammed her partner.

Old habits die hard.

Bella and Chigvintsev earned 20 out of a possible 30 points for their premiere performance.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.