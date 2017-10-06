This timelapse video of Chrissy Teigen’s hair and makeup routine is both mesmerizing and exhausting
This timelapse video of Chrissy Teigen’s hair and makeup routine is both mesmerizing and exhausting

Chrissy Teigen shows just how much time and effort goes into making herself look fabulous in a new video posted to Instagram. The model and wife of singer John Legend sat down with her makeup artist, Emma Osbourne, and let herself be filmed getting red carpet-ready.

The time-lapse video shows a post-shower Teigen sitting down to get ready for an event. As The Berry points out, Teigen’s hair alone takes up “the majority of the video.” Osbourne also made sure to list the brands used in the video for anyone who wants to adopt Teigen’s smoky-eyed and dark-lipped look.


Oh, and Legend makes a (shirtless) cameo, so it’s definitely a revealing video.

