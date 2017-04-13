This tribute to Carrie Fisher is what every “Star Wars” fans needs to say goodbye to Princess Leia

“Star Wars” fans are now able to say goodbye to the beloved Princess Leia.

On Thursday, “Star Wars” fans gathered at the Star Wars Celebration Orlando in Orlando, Fla., and celebrated the life of the late Carrie Fisher, who brought Princess Leia to life in the series.

Much of the tribute included Fisher’s charm, wit and huge heart — something fans will always remember about her. Several of Fisher’s co-stars, including Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford, spoke about the actress in the tribute.

“She’s got real courage,” Ford said. “Real gall.”





Hamill added, “I love her. I love her when she drives me crazy and I love her when she makes me laugh. She’s just delightful.”

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, paid tribute to her late mother by sharing a few words with the audience.

“She was brilliant, and obviously well all miss her. But she’ll always be a princess who took command and never backed down, never was in jeopardy. She was always helping the other guys get out of the messes they created. We’ll all love her forever and ever,” Lourd said.

She, of course, will never be forgotten by her fans.