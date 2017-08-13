Three months after her split from “Bachelor” Ben Higgins, Lauren Bushnell has gone public with a new man

Lauren Bushnell has a new man!

Just three months after calling it quits with “The Bachelor” Ben Higgins, Bushnell made things social media official with her new beau, Devin Antin.

“Dibs,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two together on Instagram.

Dibs 🙋🏼 A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Aug 12, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

RELATED: Tom Cruise has been injured while attempting to do his own stunts on the set of “Mission Impossible 6”

Bushnell and Higgins fell in love and got engaged on the reality dating series during season 20 but called it quits in May of this year.





“It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” the former couple said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

By August, Antin was making appearances on Bushnell’s Instagram, but the two go way back, according to a source.

“They met two years ago when Lauren was living in Marina Del Rey, before ‘The Bachelor,’ and became friends,” said the source. “They reconnected as friends when she moved back to Los Angeles, and then a relationship developed from there.”