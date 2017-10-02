Ticketmaster website crumbles under popularity of “Harry Potter And The Cursed Child”

Harry Potter fans conjured up some nerdy jokes when Ticketmaster’s registration site to obtain tickets for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Broadway failed.

After Ticketmaster announced that the link to register for tickets was open (yes, JUST for the registration), fans quickly ran into issues. Some brushed it off by suggesting a new book title.

Harry Potter and the 502 Bad Gateway #CursedChildNYC #cursedchild — Venusian Swordsman (@venuswinkchain) October 1, 2017

One fan felt a little like they were running into a wall, quite like Harry and Ron trying to get to the train to start their second year at Hogwarts.





I'm going insane repeating this endless loop of putting my information in, filling out the form, and doing it all over again #cursedchildnyc pic.twitter.com/6X8ogIKrkx — christan balch (@christanbalch) October 1, 2017

Others tried to use magic to fix the site.

What's the spell for reviving a website? #CursedChildNYC — Meredith Hyland (@meredithkhyland) October 1, 2017

Some wondered if they were cursed themselves.

I have entered my info14 times now and still no confirmation. I know I should stop but I can't. Is this what hell is like? #CursedChildNYC — Hey Jada! (@AllonsyCraft) October 1, 2017

I think my boggart is a poorly functioning ticket website. #CursedChildNYC — Stef Wade (@Stef_Wade) October 1, 2017

Anyone else checking all the boxes in hopes some internet gremlin will take pity on you and let your registration work? #CursedChildNYC pic.twitter.com/zIsN18YJ03 — Michael Burl (@MichaelBurl) October 1, 2017

There was also a realization that they’d have to go through all of this again once tickets go on sale on Wednesday, October 18.

If this is how hard the registration for @HPPlayNYC is, I can't even imagine how insane buying the actual tickets will be. #CursedChildNYC pic.twitter.com/K9orB2xQYz — Haley Lewis (@HaleyLewis130) October 1, 2017

At least one fan was successful amid the complaints.

Merlin's Beard I feel as if I've just won the House Cup! #CursedChildNYC pic.twitter.com/Aqhby72OBE — Brittany Rodriguez (@Bri101005) October 1, 2017

Ticketmaster apologized for the delays and explained that they were experiencing “unprecedented demand.”

We apologize for this morning's #CursedChildNYC registration issues. We are experiencing unprecedented demand and working to resolve. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) October 1, 2017

If you have not received a confirmation email, your #CursedChildNYC registration did not go through and you will need to register again. pic.twitter.com/vWcBwIQVD4 — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) October 1, 2017

Hopefully, things will be improved in two weeks!

