Ticketmaster website crumbles under popularity of “Harry Potter And The Cursed Child”

Harry Potter fans conjured up some nerdy jokes when Ticketmaster’s registration site to obtain tickets for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Broadway failed.
After Ticketmaster announced that the link to register for tickets was open (yes, JUST for the registration), fans quickly ran into issues. Some brushed it off by suggesting a new book title.
One fan felt a little like they were running into a wall, quite like Harry and Ron trying to get to the train to start their second year at Hogwarts.
Others tried to use magic to fix the site.
Some wondered if they were cursed themselves.
There was also a realization that they’d have to go through all of this again once tickets go on sale on Wednesday, October 18.
At least one fan was successful amid the complaints.
Ticketmaster apologized for the delays and explained that they were experiencing “unprecedented demand.”
Hopefully, things will be improved in two weeks!
(H/T Twitter)