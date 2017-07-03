Tiger Woods makes a new statement on the “professional help” he sought last month

Pro golf legend Tiger Woods tweeted Monday evening saying he has “completed an out-of-state private intensive program” after his arrest for DUI in Jupiter in June.
In June, Woods, 41, said he was “receiving professional help” to manage medications and deal with his back pain. After he was arrested over the Memorial Day weekend, he told officers he had not been drinking but was on several medications including the painkiller, Vicodin. The Jupiter Island resident had his fourth back surgery in April.
“I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends,” Woods wrote Monday. “I am so very thankful for all of the support I’ve received.”
Jupiter police said they found Woods asleep behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz on Military Trail south of Indian Creek Parkway at 2 a.m. May 29. Dashboard-camera footage showed Woods unsteady on his feet. When he took a Breathalyzer test at the Palm Beach County Jail, Woods blew a 0.000 both times. A toxicology report has not been released in the case.
Woods is expected back in court on Aug. 9.