Tiger Woods makes a new statement on the “professional help” he sought last month

Pro golf legend Tiger Woods tweeted Monday evening saying he has “completed an out-of-state private intensive program” after his arrest for DUI in Jupiter in June.

“I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends,” Woods wrote Monday. “I am so very thankful for all of the support I’ve received.” RELATED: Following his DUI arrest last month, Tiger Woods reveals he’s “receiving professional help”

Jupiter police said they found Woods asleep behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz on Military Trail south of Indian Creek Parkway at 2 a.m. May 29. Dashboard-camera footage showed Woods unsteady on his feet. When he took a Breathalyzer test at the Palm Beach County Jail, Woods blew a 0.000 both times. A toxicology report has not been released in the case.