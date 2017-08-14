“TODAY” co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie’s sweet daughters celebrated their joint birthday together

Birthday besties!

Over the weekend, “TODAY” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager celebrated their daughters’ birthdays with a joint party for Vale Guthrie Feldman, 3, and Poppy Louise Hager, 2. Both proud mothers shared sweet photos from the celebration on their respective social media accounts.

“Birthday besties party together!!” Guthrie wrote alongside a photo of Vale and Poppy smiling in front of their birthday cupcakes. “Happy Birthday – Poppy and Vale!! #birthdaytwins @jennabhager”

Bush Hager shared a similar message, writing, "Birthday Buddies @savannahguthrie! 🎈💥✨✨🌟⭐️."





The TV hosts also shared sweet tributes to their daughters in special birthday posts to each of them.

“Happiest 2nd to our fearless Poppy! Two years of love with you in the world,” Hager Bush wrote.

“Three years of joy, love, smiles, laughs, happy tears – thanking God for the gift of a lifetime, Vale,” Guthrie shared in honor of Vale.