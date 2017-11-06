“Today I lost my biggest fan” — Jimmy Fallon mourns the loss of his mother

One day after Jimmy Fallon cancelled Friday’s taping of the “The Tonight Show” due to a private family matter, it was confirmed that his mother, Gloria, peacefully passed away on Saturday.

“I lost my biggest fan today,” Fallon said in a statement provided to PEOPLE.

Tapings of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” have been cancelled for the week in light of Gloria’s death, according to a statement released by NBC. Variety reported that she died at a hospital in New York.





After Friday’s cancellation, a source told PEOPLE that Fallon’s mother was sick, and that he had gone to the hospital to giver her support.

The source added, “Jimmy comes from a very close-knit family, and together with the rest of his loved ones, they are by her side right now.”

Fallon kept much of his family life private. However, over the years, he did open up and share some sweet and funny moments about his mom.

In May 2017, Fallon shared a memory about Gloria as part of a “#MomQuotes” segment for the talk show.

“My mom and I were talking on the phone for the third time that day and she actually said, ‘We don’t talk enough,’” he tweeted.

This past June, he revealed to radio personality Howard Stern that his mother was once a nun.

In its statement, NBC expressed its sympathy: “On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss. Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon’s love, kindness and support.”