Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer had three new reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb shows off her baby girl’s absolutely adorable costume for her very 1st Halloween


Each welcomed babies into their lives in the past year, with Hoda adopting Haley Joy in February, and Savannah and Dylan giving birth last December to Charley and Calvin, respectivley.

“TODAY” fans know how much happiness the trio of new kiddos has brought the three broadcasters, but in case you missed it, the women posted on various social media platforms their love for the adorable tykes yesterday.

All this and a Noah photobomb ! Xoxo

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

From Haley Joy attending her first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade to Calvin inhaling his first Thanksgiving Day feast, it’s obvious these kids are a blessing for the ladies.

Guthrie was succinct in her Twitter post, writing: “Thankful.”

RELATED: Savannah Guthrie comes to Megyn Kelly’s defense after that painful Jane Fonda interview

Dreyer, meanwhile, was thankful for her own “turkey,” who apparently gobbled up everything in sight at his first Thanksgiving dinner.

Anna Caplan 
