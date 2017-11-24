Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer had three new reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving.

Each welcomed babies into their lives in the past year, with Hoda adopting Haley Joy in February, and Savannah and Dylan giving birth last December to Charley and Calvin, respectivley.

“TODAY” fans know how much happiness the trio of new kiddos has brought the three broadcasters, but in case you missed it, the women posted on various social media platforms their love for the adorable tykes yesterday.

All this and a Noah photobomb ! Xoxo A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Nov 23, 2017 at 10:58am PST

From Haley Joy attending her first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade to Calvin inhaling his first Thanksgiving Day feast, it’s obvious these kids are a blessing for the ladies.

Guthrie was succinct in her Twitter post, writing: “Thankful.”

Dreyer, meanwhile, was thankful for her own “turkey,” who apparently gobbled up everything in sight at his first Thanksgiving dinner.