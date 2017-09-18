“TODAY” star Carson Daly is mourning the sudden loss of his mother

“TODAY” star Carson Daly is mourning the loss of his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso.

Caruso died suddenly on Sunday at her home in Palm Desert, Calif. She reportedly suffered a heart attack early Sunday morning, according to The Desert Sun.

Daly’s co-hosts shared the sad news on Monday morning. Savannah Guthrie said to viewers at home, “We’re sorry to start this hour with some sad news. Our thoughts and our prayers are going out to Carson and his family over the sudden passing of his mom, Pattie.”

RELATED: This actor and director made history as he accepted his Emmys at this year’s show





“We spoke to him and he wanted to share this message with all of you,” Matt Lauer continued. “He says, ‘It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, wife and grandmother, Pattie Daly Caruso. She passed away peacefully on Sunday. Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, touched so many lives with her kindness, her giant spirit and her love of life. She will be terribly missed by her family and the world, but her spark will shine for eternity.'”

Lauer added, “Our thoughts are with you and your family.”

Caruso spent most of her career interviewing public figures on her local television show, “Valley Views.”

She is survived by her son Carson, daughter Quinn Daly, husband Richard Caruso and five grandchildren.

(H/T E! News)