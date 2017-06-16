“Today” wants America to wake up to Hoda Kotb’s little bundle of sunshine

“Today” is literally in love with Hoda Kotb’s little bundle of joy, Haley Joy, and why not?

The cuteness factor of the baby Hoda adopted in February is off the charts, and “Today” wants to make sure America knows it. On Friday morning, the show’s website provided its own little dose of sunshine by showing off an early morning photo that the makeup-less Hoda posted to her Instagram account.

Baby on board! A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Jun 16, 2017 at 2:12am PDT

The wide-eyed Haley Joy has made appearances on the set as well in her first few months with her new mommy.





In March, Hoda opened up to PEOPLE about adopting her daughter at age 52.

“One of the things in my life I’ve always wanted was to be a mom,” Hoda told the magazine. “Sometimes in your life, things just don’t work out for whatever reason, so you say, ‘Well, I wasn’t meant to have that.’ But it was really hard to come to terms with it.”

She added: “It’s one of those things where you think you’ve done it all, you think you’ve felt it all. But I just didn’t know that this kind of love existed.”