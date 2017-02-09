Todd Chrisley addresses rumors about his sexuality with a sense of humor, says he’s “flattered”

While speaking on the “The Domenick Nati Show” on Wednesday, “Chrisley Knows Best” star Todd Chrisley addressed rumors about his sexuality, which has been called into question a few times. He’s always maintained that he’s heterosexual, but he doesn’t seem to care that some people think otherwise.

RELATED: Todd Chrisley has been accused of tax evasion in Georgia after a closer look at his filings

“In order for it to disappoint me, it would mean that I don’t agree with someone being gay,” Chrisley said. “I don’t believe that’s a choice that you make. I believe that you are the way that God has made you.”





The father of five has been married to his wife Julie since 1996 and went on to say that he actually finds the fact that some people believe he’s gay to be flattering. What’s more: his wife isn’t bothered by the speculation either.

“I’m flattered that people think I can get laid on both ends, so that doesn’t bother me,” he said. “And my wife certainly is flattered that as many men want her husband as there are women. With that being said, I’m never going to have a drought. You, on the other hand, might. But Todd will never have a drought.”

This isn’t the first time Chrisley has denied such rumors, previously stating that he would not be coming out because he isn’t gay.

“What you see is what you get. I am what I am,” he said. “Other people’s opinions of me are just not my business.”

RELATED: TV star Todd Chrisley takes a stand against internet trolls following daughter’s car accident