Todd Chrisley shares how proud he is of daughter Savannah and her new boyfriend, Luke Kennard

Todd Chrisley clearly approves of his daughter Savannah’s new boyfriend Luke Kennard!

Last week, Todd Chrisley told US Weekly that he approves of Savannah’s new boyfriend, NBA rookie Luke Kennard — but at the time noted that Luke still needed to “win Todd over.”

“He’s not perfect,” Todd said. “He’s a man. Luke is everything that a mom and dad go to bed at night and pray for their daughter. Are they gonna get married tomorrow? No.”

Well, just a little over a week later, it seems like Luke is doing all the right things in terms of winning over his lady love’s over-the-top dad. On Friday, Todd took to Instagram to share pay tribute to Savannah and Luke. “To say that we are proud of these two would be an understatement,” Todd captioned the image, “God gives us what we need and the blessings and favor he has shown these two are beyond measure, we love you both @savannahchrisley and @lukekennard5.”

Savannah confirmed her relationship with the Detroit Piston back in June on Instagram. She also appeared with her father on E!’s “Daily Pop” earlier this month where she revealed that she had no reservations about introducing Luke to her father. “Honestly, I wasn’t [afraid] because, for the first time, he’s an awesome human being,” she said during the interview. “There was no hesitation about it. It started off very pure and right. [Todd] was involved from the very beginning. That’s the way to do it.”