Todd Chrisley wishes his “sweet girl” daughter Savannah a happy birthday as she turns 20

On Friday, Todd Chrisley’s daughter, Savannah, celebrated her twentieth birthday, and her father made sure the day was extra special.

Sharing a photo album featuring pictures of him and Savannah over the past few years, the proud father wrote, “Oh how I love this girl @savannahchrisley Happy Birthday my sweet girl! I am so proud to be your dad! #cantbelieveyouare20 #happybirthday.”

Savannah’s boyfriend, Luke Kennard, also shared a sweet birthday message for the reality TV star on Instagram, writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!! Wish I was there to celebrate with you. I hope you have the best day and I can’t wait to see you again!”





Savannah stars on “Chrisley Knows Best” with her father and family and has been publicly dating Kennard, who was just selected by the Detroit Pistons as the 12th pick of the 2017 NBA draft, since June.

