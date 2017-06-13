Todd Fisher revealed who Billie Lourd has been leaning on for support since losing her mother and grandmother

Todd Fisher is singing the praises of Taylor Lautner.

The brother of the late Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds is opening up about his family months after losing the two leading ladies. Since their passing, Fisher and niece Billie Lourd are all each other has left, which made Fisher rather protective when it came to Lourd’s boyfriend.

“As any uncle, you’re suspicious of the guy hanging around your niece,” he shared with E! News. “She’s cute and all that. She’s had other boyfriends, good boyfriends, but I’m certainly going to give that guy the extra look-over. I don’t give a shit what his background is.”





But it seems the actor has won him over.

“The truth of the matter is, the guy is pretty spectacular. He’s a really deep person, and he has supported her amazingly,” Fisher added. “He’s stepped up and acted like a husband would act. Not that that’s what’s going on, but it’s just an amazing support system for her, and I’m glad he’s in her life. That’s not easy for me to say, if you think about it!”

Since Reynolds’ passing, Fisher shared that he and Lourd have been going through her storage units filled with memorabilia.

“She has huge warehouses full of stuff […] Now that she’s passed we’ve tried to go in and figure out what are we going to do with all of these things. She collected many different things. She had a very eclectic sense about her,” he shared.

“She wrote letters to Carrie and me that were supposed to be taken out of the safety deposit box on her passing. Those letters are beautiful and deep,” Fisher said, adding that he intends to pass the letters on to Lourd. “The cool thing is I can turn it around and say, ‘Here, Billie, look at this beautiful note from your grandmother.’ So there’s a beautiful side to life. It is part of life, but it’s also heartbreaking at the same time.”