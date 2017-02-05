Tom Brady gives his ill mother a sweet smooch before hitting the field for Super Bowl LI

Family is everything to Tom Brady.

Hours before the kickoff of Super Bowl LI, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took a moment to share a tribute to his mother who was too ill to attend any of his games this season but made the trek out Houston for the big game.

In the sweet photo, Brady is posed with his mother, Galynn Brady, who received kisses on both cheeks from her son, Tom Brady, and her husband, Tom Brady Sr.

Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!! A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

“Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!!” he captioned the photo on Instagram.





According to PEOPLE, the athlete admitted that this season as been “tough” for him, as his mother has battled undisclosed heath issues.

RELATED: Newlyweds Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti have some big family news to share with fans

“Yeah, it’s personal with my family,” Brady said at this week’s news conference. “I’m just hoping everyone is here on Sunday to share a great experience. It has been a tough year. Every family goes through different things. My family has always been a great support system for me.”

Galynn has been reportedly doing better in recent months and joined her family to watch Brady compete for his fifth Super Bowl title.

Brady’s wife, model Gisele Bündchen, is also in Houston for game day and shared a photo of their 4-year-old daughter, Vivian, wearing a Pats jersey that reads, “Brady’s Little Ladies.”

Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl ✨❤️✨🏈 A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:03am PST

He has a lot of support today!